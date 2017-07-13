Missing Pennsylvania man found dead

Story highlights Dean Finocchiaro, 19, confirmed dead; search continues for others

Additional human remains found inside grave, but not yet identified

New Hope, Pennsylvania (CNN) The body of one of four missing Pennsylvania men has been found, Bucks County district attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Authorities identified the man as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

"We are not done yet. This is a homicide, make no mistake about it," Weintraub told reporters early Thursday in a news conference.

Finocchiaro and three other men between 19 and 22 years old went missing over several days last week within miles of each other. He was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 7.

Local and state police as well as the FBI had embarked on an "all hands on deck" search of a 90-acre property in Solebury Township, an area north of Philadelphia.

