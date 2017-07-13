Here are NASA's newest photos of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Story highlights Mission Juno was just 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) away

(CNN) NASA just released photos of Jupiter that are clearer and closer than ever before.

NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.

A great deal of research orbiting Jupiter is dedicated to understanding the spot. The images, processed by NASA scientists, show the vivid clouds and intricate veins colorfully outlining the eye of the storm.

The Great Red Spot, up close and personal, July 2017.

"This monumental storm has raged on the solar system's biggest planet for centuries. Now, Juno and her cloud-penetrating science instruments will dive in to see how deep the roots of this storm go, and help us understand how this giant storm works and what makes it so special," Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno, said in a NASA news release