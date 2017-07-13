Breaking News

Here are NASA's newest photos of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot, July 2017.
Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot, July 2017.
Jupiter&#39;s Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds, July 2017.
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds, July 2017.
Color enhancements offer detailed peer into the Great Red Spot, July 2017.
Color enhancements offer detailed peer into the Great Red Spot, July 2017.
NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
This artist&#39;s concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft at Jupiter. Learn more about the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/us/nasa-jupiter-juno-mission-observations-first-results/index.html&quot;&gt;first results from the Juno mission&lt;/a&gt;.
This artist's concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter. Learn more about the first results from the Juno mission.
This image shows Jupiter&#39;s south pole, as seen by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.
This image shows Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.
An even closer view of Jupiter&#39;s clouds obtained by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft.
An even closer view of Jupiter's clouds obtained by NASA's Juno spacecraft.
Jupiter&#39;s north polar region comes into view as NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet.
This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno&#39;s unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail.
NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet&#39;s four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.
NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image.
An illustration depicts NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter&#39;s orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant.
This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter.
NASA&#39;s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter&#39;s auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno.
This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter.
Jupiter and the gaseous planet&#39;s four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet.
Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft&#39;s JunoCam.
Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam.
Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter&#39;s four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610.
Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed.
Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission.
Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
Technicians test the three massive solar arrays that power the Juno spacecraft. In this photo taken February 2, 2011, each solar array is unfurled at a Lockheed Martin Space Systems facility in Denver.
Story highlights

  • Mission Juno was just 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) away
  • Scientists look to more research on Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

(CNN)NASA just released photos of Jupiter that are clearer and closer than ever before.

From just 5,600 miles away (9,000 kilometers), NASA's Juno mission offers a new look at the planet's famous Great Red Spot storm.
It's more than a spot, really, as photo comparisons show. Its 10,000-mile-wide clouds form a storm that is 1.3 times the size of Earth. That mileage is also 10 times the range that clouds span in Earth's largest hurricanes.
    NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.
    A great deal of research orbiting Jupiter is dedicated to understanding the spot. The images, processed by NASA scientists, show the vivid clouds and intricate veins colorfully outlining the eye of the storm.
    The Great Red Spot, up close and personal, July 2017.
    "This monumental storm has raged on the solar system's biggest planet for centuries. Now, Juno and her cloud-penetrating science instruments will dive in to see how deep the roots of this storm go, and help us understand how this giant storm works and what makes it so special," Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno, said in a NASA news release.
    Bolton leads a massive team of 32 co-investigators and 28 key personnel dedicated to the mission Juno, which is the farthest solar-powered spacecraft from Earth.
    Composed of eight instruments, the mission snapped photos and information that will lead researchers below the surface of the storm, which has been monitored since 1830. NASA says the spot may be over 350 years old.
    This illustration depicts NASA&#39;s Juno spacecraft soaring over Jupiter&#39;s south pole.
    Data collected can help tell more about the origin, evolution and current impact of Jupiter. As the solar system's largest planet, it can greatly influence the orbit of objects in space, including planets and asteroids.
    Juno mission first results: Jupiter isn&#39;t like what researchers expected
    There's also hope to learn more about the planet's chemical composition and magnetic field. NASA says Jupiter has a similar composition to the sun and that the two were formed around the same time.
    These images from Monday are just the beginning of scientists' plans for Juno, which made it to Jupiter on July 4, 2016 -- nearly five years after the mission was launched from Florida in August 2011. Since its arrival, it's traveled about 71 million miles around the planet.
    Bolton's team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is now looking toward Juno's next closeup flyby of Jupiter, slated for Sept. 1 this year.