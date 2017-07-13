Here are NASA's newest photos of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Algorithmic-based scaling and coloring reveal a vivid look at the Great Red Spot, July 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a storm with a 10,000-mile-wide cluster of clouds, July 2017. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Color enhancements offer detailed peer into the Great Red Spot, July 2017. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter NASA configured this comparison of its own image of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter This artist's concept shows the pole-to-pole orbits of the NASA's Juno spacecraft at Jupiter. Learn more about the first results from the Juno mission Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter This image shows Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter An even closer view of Jupiter's clouds obtained by NASA's Juno spacecraft. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Jupiter's north polar region comes into view as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches the giant planet. This view of Jupiter was taken Saturday, August 27, when Juno was 437,000 miles (703,000 kilometers) away during its first of 36 orbital flybys of the planet. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter This infrared image gives an unprecedented view of the southern aurora of Jupiter, as captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on August 27, 2016. Juno's unique polar orbit provides the first opportunity to observe this region of the gas-giant planet in detail. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter NASA's Juno spacecraft has sent back its first photo of Jupiter, left, since entering into orbit around the planet. The photo, obtained July 10, is made from some of the first images taken by JunoCam and shows three of the massive planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa and Ganymede, from left to right in the image. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter An illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft successfully entering Jupiter's orbit. Juno will study Jupiter from a polar orbit, coming about 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometers) from the cloud tops of the gas giant. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter This was the final view of Jupiter taken by Juno before the on-board instruments were powered down to prepare for orbit. The image was taken June 29, 2016, while the spacecraft was 3.3 million miles (5.3 million kilometers) from Jupiter. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Jupiter's auroras on the poles of the gas giant. The observations were supported by measurements taken by Juno. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter This artist rendering shows Juno orbiting Jupiter. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Jupiter and the gaseous planet's four largest moons -- Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto -- are seen in a photo taken by Juno on June 21, 2016. The spacecraft was 6.8 million miles (10.9 million kilometers) from the planet. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Juno made a flyby of Earth in October 2014. This trio of images was taken by the spacecraft's JunoCam. Hide Caption 16 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Three Lego figurines are flying aboard the Juno spacecraft. They represent the Roman god Jupiter; his wife, Juno; and Galileo Galilei -- the scientist who discovered Jupiter's four largest moons on January 7, 1610. Hide Caption 17 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Jupiter was 445 million miles (716 million kilometers) from Earth when Juno was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 5, 2011. But the probe traveled a total distance of 1,740 million miles (2,800 million kilometers) to reach Jupiter, making a flyby of Earth to help pick up speed. Hide Caption 18 of 20

Photos: Juno, meet Jupiter Technicians use a crane to lower Juno onto a stand where the spacecraft was loaded with fuel for its mission. Hide Caption 19 of 20