5 things for Thursday, July 13: President Trump, FBI nominee, missing men, Chinese base, flood threat

NASA just released photos of Jupiter -- and its famous Great Red Spot storm -- that are clearer and closer than ever before.

The body of one of four missing men in Pennsylvania has been found. Nineteen-year-old Dean Finocchiaro's body was found in a 12-foot-deep grave on a 90-acre property north of Philadelphia. Other human remains were found in the grave, but they haven't been ID'd yet. "This is a homicide, make no mistake about it," the district attorney said. The 20-year-old son of the property's owners was arrested on suspicion of stealing and trying to sell a car owned by one of the missing men. The car was found on the property.

China is spreading its wings militarily, setting up its first overseas military base in Djibouti. Two Chinese warships and an undisclosed number of troops are headed to the African country. State-run media says the base will be used to support the country's warships as they conduct anti-piracy and humanitarian operations and is "not about seeking to control the world." Good to know.

So why do the Chinese want to be there? The country, in the Horn of Africa, is strategic because it sits on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Mediterranean Sea (via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea) to the Indian Ocean. That's why everybody else wants to be there, too: the US, France and Japan have bases there, as well. Some 1 million Chinese nationals live in Africa.

Within 20 years, almost 200 coastal American cities may be unlivable because of constant flooding brought on by rising sea levels. The grim outlook, based on a study from the Union of Concerned Scientists , said major US cities like New York, San Francisco, Miami and New Orleans, along with smaller coastal towns, may be subjected to flooding so chronic and widespread over the coming decades that people will have to move. By the end of the century, the study predicts the number of coastal cities deemed uninhabitable by flooding will increase to almost 500.

1 trillion

The weight, in tons, of the section of an iceberg that has broken away from western Antarctica. Scientists are still trying to figure out if climate change played a role in speeding up the rift.

She took a couple of days off for her mental health; her boss' reaction surprised everybody.

He stood at attention -- in the rain, along the highway -- as a funeral procession passed , and this unidentified soldier won the internet's heart.

Apparently, snortable chocolate powder is something you can buy now, and we don't know what to make of the world anymore.

We may get our first look at what the GOP's latest health care bill looks like when Republican senators huddle this morning to discuss it.

Parents' plea

The parents of baby Charlie Gard r eturn today to Britain's High Court as they continue their fight to keep him on life support so they can take him to the United States for experimental treatment for a rare genetic disorder.

If you were watching the news in 1995, you might have been inundated with all-day coverage of the O.J. Simpson murder trial. CNN's new podcast, "The Rewind: '90s Edition" reminds us why we were so obsessed with this story.

