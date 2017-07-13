Canadian fisherman killed during whale rescue

Story highlights Joe Howlett, 59, was member of Campobello Whale Rescue Team

Whale was trapped in fishing gear

(CNN) Joe Howlett is being remembered as an "irreplaceable member of the whale rescue community" by the Canadian government.

Howlett, 59, was killed Monday trying to disentangle a North Atlantic Right Whale off the coast of New Brunswick, according to a statement from Fisheries and Oceans Canada . The whale was trapped in commercial fishing gear.

"Taking part in whale rescue operations requires immense bravery and a passion for the welfare of marine animals," said Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

The cause of Howlett's death has not been confirmed, but one of his friends told CNN network partner CBC News , that he "was hit by the whale just after it was cut free and started swimming away."

Howlett was a co-founder of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team.

