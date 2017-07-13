Story highlights Ayala has unconventional death penalty stance, sued Florida governor

She has also spoken out against police violence

(CNN) A viral traffic stop, an unexpected election win and a lawsuit against one of the most powerful lawmakers in her state. If you think Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala shies away from controversy, you haven't been paying attention.

Earlier this week, dashcam video of an exchange between Ayala and Orlando police officers inspired both outrage and shrugs. Orlando Police and Ayala both concluded the traffic stop was lawful, but the officers' explanation for why she was stopped -- a check of her license plate came up empty, and her windows were "really dark," -- prompted some people to raise the question of racial profiling.

Ayala told CNN she wants to use the video "to have an open dialogue with the Chief of the Orlando Police Department" about how to maintain a "mutually respectful relationship between law enforcement and the community."

Obviously the topics of race and law enforcement make a prime climate for controversy, but in her short tenure as State Attorney, and even before then, Ayala has not shied away from the storm.

Aramis Ayala: The basics Received her law degree at the University of Detroit

Was an assistant state attorney in the homicide and major crimes unit in Orlando before taking office

Won her state attorney position in an election last November

She replaced her former boss Jeff Ashton, who famously prosecuted the Casey Anthony case

She's drawn a hard line on the death penalty