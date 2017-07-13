Breaking News

Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams reaches ninth final

Updated 6:22 AM ET, Fri July 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venus Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they&#39;ve also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they've also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren&#39;s Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
The sisters played against each other in the final of this year&#39;s Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
The sisters played against each other in the final of this year's Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/07/us/venus-williams-fatal-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a fatal crash in June&lt;/a&gt; involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about a fatal crash in June involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
01 venus williams career galleryVenus Williams youngRichard Williams and daughters02 venus williams career gallery03 venus williams career galleryWilliams 1997 U.S. Open04 venus williams career gallery RESTRICTEDOracene WilliamsWilliams sisters 99 French Open05 venus williams career gallery 06 venus williams career gallery 07 venus williams career gallery09 venus williams career gallery08 venus williams career gallery13 venus williams career gallery RESTRICTEDVenus Williams 70010 venus williams career gallery11 venus williams career gallery RESTRICTED12 venus williams career gallery

Story highlights

  • Venus Williams prevailed 6-4 6-2
  • Second grand slam final of the season
  • Garbine Muguruza crushed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in other semi
  • Men's semifinals Friday featuring Roger Federer

Wimbledon (CNN)Venus Williams' appearance in January's Australian Open final wasn't, as it turned out, a temporary return to the head table of grand slam tennis for the 37-year-old.

Rather it turned out to be a sign of things to come, with Wimbledon providing more success.
The US star reached a second grand slam final this year and simultaneously ended the chances of a first British women's winner at Wimbledon since 1977 when she dispatched Johanna Konta -- who grew up idolizing the tennis playing Williams sisters -- 6-4 6-2 in a fine display of powerful, athletic tennis at The All England Club.
    "I've played some good tennis in different points of my life," Williams said in somewhat of an understatement. "I think it's wonderful to have the opportunity to play well and to be strong and have experience.
    "So I think experience can either work against you or for you. I like to think it's working for me."
    Read More
    It surely has so far this Wimbledon, with Williams beating three players who were born in 1997 -- the year she made her debut in southwest London.
    Konta's exit ended a not so great couple of days for the locals, who saw hobbled, defending men's champion Andy Murray from Britain bundled out by Williams' fellow American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals.
    If Williams defeats Garbine Muguruza on Saturday, the world No. 11 would become the oldest women's grand slam winner in the Open Era, surpassing younger sister Serena who got the better of Venus in Melbourne.
    Muguruza certainly shouldn't be discounted, even if Williams might be relieved not to be confronting her sibling, who is pregnant and off the tour. She has lost eight grand slam finals -- seven of them to the record 23-time grand slam champion.

    'I miss her so much'

    Yet for Williams, they've always been sisters first, competitors second.
    "I miss her so much," she said. "Even more yesterday and today. I try to take the same courage on the court that she would have. I did think of that. I tried to do the things she would do.
    "I don't know that I play exactly the same way she does. But I really tried to be inspired by it."
    Williams leads Muguruza 3-1 head-to-head but lost their last tussle, this year in Rome. But that tournament is played on clay, not grass, as Muguruza knows.
    "She knows how to play, especially Wimbledon finals," Muguruza, ranked 15th, said of Williams. "It's going to be, you know, like a historic final again."
    The Spaniard has looked a different player since exiting the French Open -- when she admitted to struggling with the pressure of defending the title -- and crushed the unseeded Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in the first semifinal on Centre Court.
    She is temporarily working with a Wimbledon champion and Spain's Fed Cup captain, Conchita Martinez.
    It was Serena who beat Muguruza in the 2015 finale at SW19.
    READ: Mouratoglou on coaching Serena
    READ: Why Rufus the hawk rules Wimbledon
    READ: Williams ends Ostapenko streak
    READ: More Wimbledon misery for Nadal

    Sustained excellence

    But Thursday belonged to Williams, whose sustained excellence and longevity at Wimbledon are spelled out by these numbers: A ninth final, 87 match wins -- one more than Serena -- and 101 total matches.
    Capping this fortnight for her in perfect fashion -- a fortnight that began with questions about a car accident she was involved in that led to the death of a 78-year-old man in Florida -- would be a sixth crown and first grand slam since her 2008 triumph here.
    Williams caressed a forehand winner down the line on a third match point to seal victory over Konta and celebrated in understated fashion. You couldn't take the smile off her face, though there was no pirouette like when she downed CoCo Vandeweghe in the Melbourne semifinals.
    Williams and seventh-ranked Konta possess similar styles.
    They are both tall, power players with big serves who also cover the court with aplomb. Konta actually led their head-to-heads 3-2, including a victory over Williams at the tournament closest to her home, the Miami Open, in March.
    But on Thursday, Konta was put under relentless pressure by Williams as the British player made 35 forced errors, with Venus also powering home 19 winners and hitting only nine unforced errors.
    READ: Line up for the Wimbledon queue
    READ: Slippery grass under scrutiny

    Pivotal

    There was little to separate them on the grass -- a controversial issue this tournament -- in the first set. A pivotal two games, however, decided the set and probably the entire outcome.
    Down two break points at 4-4, Williams produced a serve out wide, backhand winner combination. On the second, an excellent 106-mile-per-hour second serve into the body gave Konta no chance.
    "Her being able to do that is why she is a five-time champion here, and why she is the champion that she is," said Konta.
    It wouldn't be the last time Williams came up with that serve, Konta turning away when a similar serve followed in the second set.
    Konta then felt the pressure serving at 4-5 in the opener, falling behind quickly 0-40, and couldn't save the game.
    Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos
    Williams had the important advantage and pressed it home for 3-1 in the second. Konta went from 0-40 to 30-40 on serve but was broken on the third break point.
    Konta, who courageously produced gripping three-set wins over Donna Vekic, Caroline Garcia and Simona Halep, just couldn't mount a comeback, though she left the court to a standing ovation, rightfully so.
    But it was Williams who left as the winner on the day.
    "I would sum up my whole Wimbledon experience as memorable," said Konta. "It was very special to be playing all my matches on such great courts with such massive support.
    "In terms of the final, well, I think the two best women of the Championships this year are playing."