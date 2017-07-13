Story highlights Venus Williams prevailed 6-4 6-2

Second grand slam final of the season

Garbine Muguruza crushed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in other semi

Men's semifinals Friday featuring Roger Federer

Wimbledon (CNN) Venus Williams' appearance in January's Australian Open final wasn't, as it turned out, a temporary return to the head table of grand slam tennis for the 37-year-old.

Rather it turned out to be a sign of things to come, with Wimbledon providing more success.

The US star reached a second grand slam final this year and simultaneously ended the chances of a first British women's winner at Wimbledon since 1977 when she dispatched Johanna Konta -- who grew up idolizing the tennis playing Williams sisters -- 6-4 6-2 in a fine display of powerful, athletic tennis at The All England Club.

Indeed it hasn't been a great last two days for the locals, who saw hobbled, defending men's champion Andy Murray bundled out by Williams' fellow American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals.

"It's usually her [Serena] in these finals so I'm just trying to represent Williams as best I can"



- Venus Williams#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jnQrWORwmV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

If Williams defeats Garbine Muguruza on Saturday, the world No. 11 would become the oldest women's grand slam winner in the Open Era, surpassing younger sister Serena who got the better of Venus in Melbourne.

Read More