Story highlights FINA Aquatic Championships start Friday in Budapest

Hungary has won nine Olympic gold medals in water polo

Budapest (CNN) It's a brutal battle won by the team who can best master its dark arts.

Water polo is not for the faint-hearted and, below the surface, fierce competitors push its rules to the limit.

Away from the eyes of officials, players will kick and punch each other in pursuit of victory.

"We always hold the enemy," Hungarian water polo player Ádám Decker tells CNN. "(We) catch the bathing suit, sometimes punch, (and kick).

"Some (say) the most important things happen under the water."

