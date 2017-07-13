Breaking News

World Aquatics Championships: Hungary's love of water polo

by Christina Macfarlane and Jonathan Sheves, for CNN

Updated 6:22 AM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

  • FINA Aquatic Championships start Friday in Budapest
  • Hungary has won nine Olympic gold medals in water polo

Budapest (CNN)It's a brutal battle won by the team who can best master its dark arts.

Water polo is not for the faint-hearted and, below the surface, fierce competitors push its rules to the limit.
Away from the eyes of officials, players will kick and punch each other in pursuit of victory.
    "We always hold the enemy," Hungarian water polo player Ádám Decker tells CNN. "(We) catch the bathing suit, sometimes punch, (and kick).
    "Some (say) the most important things happen under the water."
    Hungary head coach Tamás Märcz appears to favor rough play, even practicing moves designed to go undetected by the refs.
    "Water polo is like rugby in the water -- or worse -- because the referees cannot see anything," he admits. "Ninety percent of the guys' (bodies) are under the water."
    Ervin Zador, Hungary's 21-year-old water polo star, emerges from the Olympic swimming pool in Melbourne with blood pouring from a cut beneath his right eye. The "blood in the water" match against the Soviet Union in December 1956 came to represent Hungary's bloody struggle against its Communist oppressors.
    Ervin Zador, Hungary's 21-year-old water polo star, emerges from the Olympic swimming pool in Melbourne with blood pouring from a cut beneath his right eye. The "blood in the water" match against the Soviet Union in December 1956 came to represent Hungary's bloody struggle against its Communist oppressors.
    Zador is led away after the controversial climax to the match against the Soviet Union.
    Zador is led away after the controversial climax to the match against the Soviet Union.
    The victorious Hungarian team including captain Dezso Gyarmati (back row, center) and Ervin Zador, who didn't play in the final, second from the right in the front row.
    The victorious Hungarian team including captain Dezso Gyarmati (back row, center) and Ervin Zador, who didn't play in the final, second from the right in the front row.
    Dezso Gyarmati won the second of his three Olympic gold medals at the Melbourne in 1956.
    Dezso Gyarmati won the second of his three Olympic gold medals at the Melbourne in 1956.
    Protesters mill around a decapitated statue head of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin on the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest.
    Protesters mill around a decapitated statue head of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin on the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest.
    A 15-year-old Hungarian girl armed with a machine gun during protests against the country's communist rulers.
    A 15-year-old Hungarian girl armed with a machine gun during protests against the country's communist rulers.
    Soviet army tanks on the streets of Budapest on November 12, 1956. The quashing of the revolution claimed the lives of 2,000 citizens and injured hundreds more.
    Soviet army tanks on the streets of Budapest on November 12, 1956. The quashing of the revolution claimed the lives of 2,000 citizens and injured hundreds more.
    The revolution also created tens of thousands of refugees. Here, a woman and her three children arrive in Swtizerland after her husband was killed fighting the Soviet forces.
    The revolution also created tens of thousands of refugees. Here, a woman and her three children arrive in Swtizerland after her husband was killed fighting the Soviet forces.
    A member of the Hungarian secret police (the AVO) is dragged along the ground by angry protesters during the revolution.
    A member of the Hungarian secret police (the AVO) is dragged along the ground by angry protesters during the revolution.
    Gergely Kiss, Hungary's modern-day water polo hero, is looking to claim his fourth gold medal at the London Olympics later this year.
    Gergely Kiss, Hungary's modern-day water polo hero, is looking to claim his fourth gold medal at the London Olympics later this year.
    Ervin Zador attending a press conference in 2006 for the documentary "Freedom's Fury," which tells the story of Hungary's sporting and politcal match against the Soviets in 1956.
    Ervin Zador attending a press conference in 2006 for the documentary "Freedom's Fury," which tells the story of Hungary's sporting and politcal match against the Soviets in 1956.
    "We like this kind of playing," he adds. "We practice (how to wrestle) under the water. The guys call this kind of practice 'victory,' (as in) only the victory counts.
    "The goal is not to be violent, but sporting aggression is part of our game."
    US men's captain Tony Azevedo, however, thinks violence in the sport has gotten out of hand.
    "It's definitely the most physical game out there, and the referees don't see what's going on," he told inquirer.net in 2011. "It's a brutal game, and in the end it's not as finessed as you'd like to see.
    "You want to see some good goals and nice moves and in the end it turns out to be a boxing match."
    "Blood in the water"

    Decker will be testing his combative skills alongside his Hungarian teammates, starting Friday at the FINA World Aquatics Championships.
    Once again, the pressure of an entire nation will rest on the teams' shoulders.
    Water polo is engraved into Hungary's athletic heritage: The country has won nine of the 26 Olympic water polo events and medaled 15 times, figures that blow its competitors out of the water.
    The sport cemented its place as the de facto national pastime following the "Blood in the Water" match in 1956 -- a clash between the Soviet Union and Hungary, that for many reflected the troubles of the two nations during the devastating period of the Cold War.
    The country's historic success has inspired younger generations to try to become the next Tamás Kásás, Hungary's most decorated water polo player who led the team to three straight Olympic golds between 2000 and 2008.
    "When we were children, everybody was dreaming about the gold medal," says Märcz, the current coach who was also part of that gold medal trilogy as a player. "Also the same thing (happens) now: All the children who are coming to the pool would like to become Olympic gold medalists,"
    Despite Hungary's previous dominance, Märcz knows competition at the upcoming tournament -- led by favorites Serbia -- will be fierce.
    "It's very difficult now in international water polo because at this moment there are a lot of very good teams," he says.
    Since their first victory in the 1936 Olympics, the heat has beeen on Hungary players like Balázs Erdélyi.
    "There are a lot of expectations," he says. "The media and the people on average expect us to get a gold medal every time, so it's big pressure on us."
    His teammate Decker, however, says the pressure is an added incentive.
    "When I play in the water and I just look around and see 8,000 people, some people feel pressure," he says, "but for me it's a motivation and it gives me big energy in the hardest moments."