(CNN) When three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome assumes control of the yellow jersey, he rarely loosens his grip.

Though the Team Sky rider had worn yellow since stage five of this year's race, he won't be come Friday, following a 214 kilometer slog from Pau to Peyragudes.

Frenchman Romain Bardet broke away in the last 300 meters to win the 12th stage on the eve of Bastille Day, but the drama affecting the general classification was happening behind him.

Colombia's Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale--Drapac) and Italy's Fabio Aru (Astana) both crossed the line just two seconds back, ensuring the latter seizes control of the race for the first time, and will embark from Saint-Girons atop the overall classification.

Aru now leads Froome by six seconds, with Bardet just 25 seconds behind.