Story highlights Rufus the Hawk keeps Centre Court pigeon free

He is a cult figure at the grand slam tournament

(CNN) Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Pete Sampras: Wimbledon's historic Centre Court has been graced by the greatest champions in tennis.

But in recent years, one character has consistently ruled the roost -- and he isn't seen wearing tennis whites.

Rufus the Hawk is responsible for making sure the courts at the All England Championships remain free of pigeons which can interrupt play by pecking at grass seed.

"Rufus's job is to be the chief pigeon scarer here at Wimbledon," his handler Imogen Davis tells CNN.

"We're here all year round, but we start at 5 a.m. every morning during the championships."

Good morning Day 8! After that #manicmonday I wonder what today has in store... #wimbledon #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/l3SrRk06rn — Rufus The Hawk (@RufusTheHawk) July 11, 2017