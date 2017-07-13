Chuck Blazer, key figure in FIFA corruption scandal, dies at 72

Story highlights Blazer said he was diagnosed with cancer in 2013

He forfeited nearly $2 million after pleading guilty to a host of charges

(CNN) Chuck Blazer, a former FIFA official who helped blow open the United States investigation into corruption in soccer's governing body, has died, according to his lawyer.

He was 72.

Blazer, a large, bearded figure, was involved in US soccer for years. At one point, he was the number two for the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

He died at a hospital in New Jersey, according to his lawyer Mary Mulligan.

"During his twenty years as CONCACAF General Secretary, Chuck Blazer was instrumental in bringing the federation into the modern age. His misconduct, for which he accepted full responsibility, should not obscure Chuck's positive impact on international soccer," Mulligan said in an emailed statement to CNN. "He devoted thirty years of his life to soccer at all levels of the game, with his involvement ranging from coaching his children's youth teams to serving on FIFA's executive committee."

