Group of DNC hack victims sue Trump campaign

It involves ordinary people whose personal information became public on WikiLeaks

Washington (CNN) A group of everyday citizens whose personal information became public last year as a result of WikiLeaks releasing a trove of information from the Democratic National Committee is suing the Trump campaign and political strategist Roger Stone.

The lawsuit, led by the group United to Protect Democracy, filed on Wednesday would pit three Democratic donors against President Donald Trump's campaign and Stone, his longtime confidant. The complaint asserts that alleged coordination between the Trump campaign, Stone and "Russian government agents" led to the WikiLeaks release of the hacked DNC information.

Although WikiLeaks published the hacked information, the lawsuit does not target WikiLeaks, instead targeting the Trump campaign and Stone alone.

An attorney for Stone said that as of Wednesday he had not seen the lawsuit or been served -- but that he expects the suit to be quickly dismissed.

"Based on what has been described to him, Mr. Stone states unequivocally that the suit is without merit, is blatantly untruthful and not supported by one stitch of evidence," attorney Grant Smith said in a statement. "Mr. Stone and his legal team believe this will be summarily dismissed when the matter is taken out of the political arena and left to the judiciary."

