Trump praises China's President Xi as McCain slams his government

Washington (CNN) While in France on Thursday, President Donald Trump effusively praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "very special person" -- just as GOP Sen. John McCain slammed the Chinese government in a statement after the death of a Chinese dissident who until recently had been in prison.

"(Xi) is a friend of mine, I have great respect for him," Trump said in France. "We have gotten to know each other very well. A great leader, he is a very talented man. ... He loves China. He wants to do what is right for China."

But in a statement on Thursday, McCain slammed the Chinese government's treatment of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights advocate. Liu had been suffering from liver cancer and died of multiple organ failure, local authorities announced Thursday.

Liu was granted medical parole in June after being diagnosed with liver cancer in prison. The Beijing government refused to let him seek treatment overseas despite Liu's wishes and international pressure. Chinese authorities eventually allowed doctors from Germany and the United States to treat him.

