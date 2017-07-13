Trump arrives in Paris on second Europe trip in a week

Story highlights Trump lands in Paris as controversy swirls at home over Trump Jr.'s emails

Paris (CNN) US President Donald Trump has arrived in Europe for the second time in a week, a trip meant as a pomp-filled celebration of transatlantic ties at a time of anxiety on both continents.

Air Force One landed at Paris Orly airport, south of the city center, early Thursday morning. From there, Trump's due to take meetings at the American ambassador's residence before being greeted in a formal welcoming ceremony by his host, French President Emmanuel Macron.

Later Thursday, the American leader will tour Napoleon's tomb at the Les Invalides before sitting down for extended security talks with Macron at the Élysée Palace. The pair will then take questions from reporters in the evening, and dine with their wives in a Michelin-starred restaurant on the second landing of the Eiffel Tower.

Low profile since G20