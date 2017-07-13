Trump: 'Most people would have taken that meeting'

Story highlights The joint news conference featured Trump and Macron

Paris (CNN) President Donald Trump offered a staunch defense of his eldest son Thursday, saying Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer was a standard session that any political operative would have taken.

"My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer," he said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. "It was a short meeting. It was a meeting that went very, very quickly, very fast."

According to the emails released by Trump Jr., the lawyer -- Natalia Veselnitskaya -- was described to Trump's son in an email as a "Russian government lawyer" with information that was part of the country's effort to help elect his father.

"I think from a practical standpoint most people would have taken that meeting," Trump added. "Politics isn't the nicest business in the world, but it's very standard."

Trump said "nothing happened from the meeting," and insisted that Trump Jr. had committed no wrongdoing.

