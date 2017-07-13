Trump's opioid commission misses second deadline

Story highlights The commission was initially asked to release their interim report on June 27

That deadline was missed

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's commission aimed at fighting opioid abuse and devising a strategy to provide treatment to those addicted will miss -- for the second time -- its deadline to file an interim report to the President, according to a notice posted by the group.

The commission, which is being led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was initially asked to release their interim report on June 27, a date set when Trump signed his executive order on opioids in March. That deadline was missed and the commission announced it would roll out its plan on July 17.

That deadline, according to a notice published in the Federal Register, will now be missed, too.

Office of National Drug Control Policy, in its posting to the Federal Register, notified that the office will be holding a conference call to "to review a draft interim report that will be posted on ONDCP's Commission website."

The conference call is scheduled for July 31, over a month after the initial deadline set by Trump's order.

Read More