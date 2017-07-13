Trump's Paris climate snub prickly topic during trip to France

Story highlights Trump made good on his promises as a candidate to "cancel" the accord

Macron supports the agreement

(CNN) President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement loomed over his visit to the city Thursday, with both he and French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledging that the prickly topic came up during their private discussions.

Trump ostensibly used the city of Paris as a foil during his 2016 campaign, regularly using it to show the impacts of crime, terrorism and runaway bureaucracy. But it was his controversial decision to leave the city's eponymous global climate agreement that hung over his first visit to the City of Light.

"I was elected by the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said at the June Rose Garden event where he announced his decision to get out of the international agreement that looked to reduce American emissions by 26-28% in a decade.

The President suggested Thursday that there could be a future change in his position on the Paris agreement, but offered no concrete evidence to back up that possibility.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris Accord. We'll see what happens," he said after a French reporter asked him whether "is it possible for you to come back to the Paris accord."

