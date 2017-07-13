Trump's personal lawyer: 'Watch your back, bitch'

Story highlights Trump's personal attorney has apologized

"F*** you," Kasowitz said in response to an email, ProPublica reported

(CNN) The personal attorney for President Donald Trump apologized on Thursday after a thread of emails was released showing threats he wrote to a stranger on Wednesday night.

The emails, obtained by investigative news website ProPublica , are profanity-laced and threatening, and are sent from Marc Kasowitz, who is currently representing the President in a personal capacity in the ongoing Russia investigation. ProPublica declined to name the stranger who sent Kasowitz the emails, only describing him as a retired public relations professional.

"F*** you," Kasowitz said in response to the initial email, which advised the attorney to resign from representing Trump. "No good can come from this," the man said to Kasowitz at 6:28 p.m. The attorney sent his short and explicit response only five minutes later.

Kasowitz sent a second email a few minutes after that, telling the man, among other things, to "watch your back, bitch."

According to the emails, the man responded shortly thereafter, "Thank you for your kind reply. I may be in touch as appropriate."

