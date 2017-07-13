Trump administration expected to certify Iran is compliant with Obama's nuclear deal

Story highlights President Trump is required to certify Iran's compliance every 90 days

Obama's deal with Iran was a frequent focus of Trump's ire on the campaign trail

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is expected to re-certify that Iran is complying with guidelines set by former President Barack Obama's nuclear deal, multiple Trump administration officials tell CNN, meaning President Donald Trump -- at least for the time being -- will go along with a deal he once promised to "tear up."

Trump is required to certify Iran's compliance every 90 days and the officials said the President is expected to do so, cautioning, however, that Trump can be unpredictable and could change his mind at the last minute. Trump, the officials said, is taking his cues from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has argued that sticking to the deal is the best way to verify Iranian compliance.

The Trump administration last certified the agreement in April.

Obama's deal with Iran was a frequent focus of Trump's ire on the campaign trail. He railed against it at events snf said dismantling it was his "number one priority." A video posted to his Instagram account said the deal proved it was "time for a real negotiator" to handle Iran.

As President, Trump tweeted in February that Iran "should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!"

