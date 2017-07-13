Story highlights The story of Jim has become one of the more unique staples of Trump's political career

It is a story he used to knock more liberal French policies on immigration and terrorism

(CNN) When Donald Trump appeared before a conservative audience in Maryland earlier this year, he put significant stock in his friend "Jim's" opinion of Paris.

On Thursday in the City of Light, Trump signaled he was no longer listening to the unknown traveler.

The story of Jim has become one of the more unique staples of Trump's political career, a story he used to knock more liberal French policies on immigration and terrorism, while building up his own plan of stemming the number of refugees entering the US and implementing a travel ban against people from six-Muslim majority countries.

"We fully understand that national security begins with border security," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference in February before launching into the story of Jim. "Take a look at what's happened in France. Take a look at Nice and Paris."

Trump went on to describe Jim as a Francophile who had soured on Paris after years of visiting every summer with his family.

Read More