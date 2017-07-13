Trump doesn't blame his oldest son for meeting with Russian lawyer

Story highlights "I think many people would have held that meeting," Trump told Reuters

"This isn't a question of defense. I didn't do anything," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump repeatedly defended his oldest son's meeting with a Russian lawyer in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, saying that "many people would have held that meeting."

The meeting, despite Trump's dismissals, has rocked the White House, leading special counsel Robert Mueller's probe to look into Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting and connections with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer described to Trump's son in an email as a "Russian government lawyer" with information that was part of the country's effort to help elect his father.

"I think many people would have held that meeting," Trump told Reuters. "And you have to understand, when that took place, this was before Russia fever. There was no Russia fever back then, that was at the beginning of the campaign, more or less. There was no Russia fever."

Trump, while dismissing the meeting as a gathering where someone "comes in, sits, leaves, quickly," said he didn't know about the meeting "until a couple of days ago."

He added: "Many people, and many political pros, said everybody would do that."

Read More