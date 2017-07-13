(CNN) The greeting between President Donald Trump and Brigitte Macron, the French President's wife, is the most GIF-worthy moment of his arrival in Paris.

Here's that awkward handshake between Trump and France's Brigitte Macron. pic.twitter.com/5Ci6lAWuV6 — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) July 13, 2017

The two extended their hands to one another -- fumbling to make contact for a handshake -- before they embraced for a traditional kiss on the cheek. Afterward, they rejoined hands while they continued to talk.

It's not the first awkward greeting between Trump and a Macron. In May, Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a long, tense handshake during their first meeting in Brussels. The French leader later said his white-knuckled grip had a deeper meaning.