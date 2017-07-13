Tillerson says Qatar resolution may take a while

Story highlights Secretary Tillerson spoke to reporters after meeting with Gulf nations

Qatar has been ostracized by its neighbors who claim it supports terror

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his diplomatic work to resolve a stand-off between Qatar and four Arab nations might have produced a greater possibility of direct talks taking place, but warned that resolving the dispute "may take quite a while."

"In my view, there's a changed sense of willingness to at least be open to talking to one another and that was not the case before I came," Tillerson said, speaking on the plane to reporters after he left Doha, Qatar. "We tabled some documents with both sides while we were here which lays out some ways that we might move this forward."

But he added that some issues are going to be complex "so the final and ultimate resolution may take quite a while."

The top US diplomat spent the early part of the week shuttling between Turkey, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in an attempt to resolve a dispute that complicates the Trump administration's priority of defeating ISIS. All the countries are members of the anti-ISIS coalition and Qatar is home to the largest US military base in the Middle East.

"All four of these countries are really important to the US," Tillerson said. "We have relations with all four of them, they're really important to us from a national security standpoint."

