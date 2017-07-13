Story highlights CNN's original series "The Nineties" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

President Donald Trump wasn't the first outsider billionaire to take election season by storm

Ross Perot's 1992 campaign had many unique moments of its own

(CNN) President Donald Trump was not the first candidate to put huge sums of money into his own presidential campaign and leave a lasting mark on campaign history. He didn't become president like Trump, but Texas billionaire Ross Perot's 1992 independent presidential campaign was just as fascinating and also made-for-TV. In a word, it was bonkers.

Trump and Perot entered their respective races very differently. Trump had his famous escalator Trump Tower. Perot had CNN's Larry King Live. Perot didn't actually announce that he was running but said he'd run if supporters would get his name on the ballot in all 50 states. He, like Trump after him, said he had money to fund his own campaign and shunned the political establishment. Perot spent $64 million on his campaign in '92. Trump spent $66 million on his campaign 24 years later.

You can watch part of his three-minute long non-answer regarding his candidacy in the Instagram video above. Things only got more interesting from there.