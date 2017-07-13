Scalise upgraded to fair condition after undergoing surgery for infection

Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise has been upgraded to fair condition after undergoing surgery to treat infection, according to a MedStar Washington Hospital Center statement Thursday afternoon.

The official photograph for members of the 115th Congress has also been delayed until Scalise is able to participate in the gathering. House Administration Committee Chairman Rep. Gregg Harper, a Republican from Mississippi, and Pennsylvania Rep. Robert Brady, the committee's top Democrat, sent an email to lawmakers Tuesday notifying them of the photograph's postponement.

"The decision was made to wait until Whip Scalise is able to be present," Erin McCracken, a committee spokeswoman, told CNN Wednesday.

The House photograph was originally scheduled for July 18, and while no future date has been set, the committee will "send out a notification when a new date and time is scheduled," according to the email.