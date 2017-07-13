Special counsel brings on FBI official who oversaw Clinton email investigation

(CNN) Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller has brought on Peter Strzok, a senior FBI official who oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation, to help manage his investigation into Russian election meddling, according to two US officials briefed on the matter.

Strzok helped oversee the beginnings of the Russia probe last summer at the FBI.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment.

Strzok joins a team of more than 25 people. That team includes attorneys, FBI employees and support staff, according to Peter Carr, the spokesman for special counsel.

The team has now moved into new office space in southwest DC, about a mile away from Justice Department headquarters. The special counsel's initial office space lacked secure meeting rooms, known as SCIFs, for reviewing classified materials.