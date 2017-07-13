Pence sends a message to McConnell, Paul on health care in their own backyard

Story highlights Vice President Mike Pence continues his tour selling White House policy

Pence praised Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell

(CNN) "Help is on the way!" Vice President Mike Pence declared to small-business owners at a roundtable in Kentucky as he spoke about the adverse effects of Obamacare.

Pence hit the road once again on Wednesday to promote the Trump administration's agenda. It's a seat that he's comfortable in: traveling to politically important states and selling health care on behalf of the administration, something he's been doing since the spring

While the president had no public events on Wednesday, the vice president traveled to Kentucky, a state that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the election, for a roundtable listening session, a speech, and a private reception in Lexington.

Pence boldly promised the crowd that the administration and Congress would repeal and replace Obamacare "before the summer's out."

Praise for Paul and McConnell

