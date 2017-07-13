Pence had no meetings with Russia during campaign, spokesman says

Story highlights Pence's spokesman was pressed on whether Pence met with representatives of Russia

Marc Lotter said there were "no" meetings

Washington (CNN) A spokesman for Mike Pence made clear Thursday morning that the vice president did not have any meetings with representatives from the Russian government during the 2016 campaign and transition.

"The answer is no. The vice president had no meetings with individuals associated with the Russian government during the campaign or the transition," Marc Lotter told CNN.

The denial comes after Lotter said Wednesday he was "unaware" of any meetings in an appearance on Fox News, but did not definitively say that none took place.

Speaking to CNN, Lotter explained the comments on Fox News as coming from a place of an overabundance of caution, which made the comments appear unclear.

After speaking generally about Pence's focus on President Donald Trump's agenda, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Marc Lotter a third time whether any meetings took place.

