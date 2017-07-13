Melania Trump will always have Paris

Story highlights The first lady used to live in Paris

French is one of five languages Melania Trump speaks

(CNN) As a young model in the mid-1990s, Melania Trump lived in Paris, France, taking jobs in the hopes of breaking into the fashion industry. On Thursday, she returned to her old stomping grounds as first lady of the United States, wearing couture Christian Dior and dining on steak and soufflé at a gourmet Eiffel Tower restaurant with the French President and first lady.

Kicking off her brief visit to the City of Light, a ceremonial trip alongside her husband to celebrate Bastille Day at the invitation of French President Emannuel Macron, Melania Trump went to Necker Hospital to spend time with sick children.

"My visit with the patients was very special, and I will continue to keep them all in my thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery," she said in an official statement.

The stop was an opportunity to speak a little French, one of five languages the first lady speaks, as she entered the room with a friendly, "bonjour, bonjour. Ça va?" to the children.

Sitting at a table with the children, she introduced herself, "Je m'appelle Melania," or, in English, "My name is Melania."

