Breaking News

Jimmy Carter taken for observation after suffering from dehydration

By Betsy Klein, AnneClaire Stapleton and Paula Newton, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

From 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. Click through the gallery to look back at moments from his life and career.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
From 1977 to 1981, Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. Click through the gallery to look back at moments from his life and career.
Hide Caption
1 of 50
Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 1931.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 1931.
Hide Caption
2 of 50
Carter graduated from the US Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter graduated from the US Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program.
Hide Caption
3 of 50
Carter shovels peanuts in the 1970s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter shovels peanuts in the 1970s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off.
Hide Caption
4 of 50
Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971.
Hide Caption
5 of 50
After becoming the Democratic Party&#39;s presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter&#39;s right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
After becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter's right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government.
Hide Caption
6 of 50
Carter and US President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter and US President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates.
Hide Caption
7 of 50
Carter embraces his wife after receiving news of his election victory on November 2, 1976. Carter received 297 electoral votes, while Ford received 241.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter embraces his wife after receiving news of his election victory on November 2, 1976. Carter received 297 electoral votes, while Ford received 241.
Hide Caption
8 of 50
Chief Justice Warren Burger swears Carter into office on January 20, 1977, while Rosalynn Carter looks on.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Chief Justice Warren Burger swears Carter into office on January 20, 1977, while Rosalynn Carter looks on.
Hide Caption
9 of 50
Carter, second from left, and his brother Billy, left, visit Georgia&#39;s St. Simons Island in 1977.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter, second from left, and his brother Billy, left, visit Georgia's St. Simons Island in 1977.
Hide Caption
10 of 50
Carter delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in January 1978. &quot;Government cannot solve our problems,&quot; he said. Anti-government sentiment at the time was brought on by economic pessimism along with the end of the Vietnam War and the unraveling of the Watergate saga.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in January 1978. "Government cannot solve our problems," he said. Anti-government sentiment at the time was brought on by economic pessimism along with the end of the Vietnam War and the unraveling of the Watergate saga.
Hide Caption
11 of 50
Three days before his birthday in 1978, Carter blows out candles on a birthday cake presented to him at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Three days before his birthday in 1978, Carter blows out candles on a birthday cake presented to him at a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Hide Caption
12 of 50
Carter jogs on the South Lawn of the White House in December 1978.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter jogs on the South Lawn of the White House in December 1978.
Hide Caption
13 of 50
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on September 6, 1978, at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. With Carter&#39;s help, terms of a peace accord were negotiated at Camp David. A formal treaty was signed in Washington on March 26, 1979, ending 31 years of war between Egypt and Israel. It was one of the highlights of Carter&#39;s presidency.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on September 6, 1978, at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. With Carter's help, terms of a peace accord were negotiated at Camp David. A formal treaty was signed in Washington on March 26, 1979, ending 31 years of war between Egypt and Israel. It was one of the highlights of Carter's presidency.
Hide Caption
14 of 50
A blindfolded American hostage is paraded by his captors at the US Embassy in Tehran, Iran, in November 1979. Carter&#39;s inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages became a major political liability. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, the day of Ronald Reagan&#39;s inauguration.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
A blindfolded American hostage is paraded by his captors at the US Embassy in Tehran, Iran, in November 1979. Carter's inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages became a major political liability. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, the day of Ronald Reagan's inauguration.
Hide Caption
15 of 50
Outgoing President Carter, left, sits with President-elect Ronald Reagan en route to Reagan&#39;s inauguration in January 1981.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Outgoing President Carter, left, sits with President-elect Ronald Reagan en route to Reagan's inauguration in January 1981.
Hide Caption
16 of 50
Before departing for Georgia following Reagan&#39;s inauguration, Carter holds his crying daughter as his wife blows a kiss at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Before departing for Georgia following Reagan's inauguration, Carter holds his crying daughter as his wife blows a kiss at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Hide Caption
17 of 50
The Carters wear glittering garlands and a turban given to them by Pakistani tribesmen at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in November 1986. They also received a pair of rams.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
The Carters wear glittering garlands and a turban given to them by Pakistani tribesmen at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in November 1986. They also received a pair of rams.
Hide Caption
18 of 50
Carter addresses a United Nations interfaith service at New York&#39;s Trinity Church in September 1991. His speech was entitled &quot;The Present Role of the United Nations in a Changing World.&quot;
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter addresses a United Nations interfaith service at New York's Trinity Church in September 1991. His speech was entitled "The Present Role of the United Nations in a Changing World."
Hide Caption
19 of 50
From left, former President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Carter and Vice President Al Gore attend the Presidents&#39; Summit for America&#39;s Future in Philadelphia in 1997. They helped clean up local neighborhoods as part of the effort to encourage volunteer service.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
From left, former President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Carter and Vice President Al Gore attend the Presidents' Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia in 1997. They helped clean up local neighborhoods as part of the effort to encourage volunteer service.
Hide Caption
20 of 50
Clinton presented Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation&#39;s highest civilian honor, on August 9, 1999. Carter was recognized for his diplomatic achievements and humanitarian efforts.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Clinton presented Carter with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on August 9, 1999. Carter was recognized for his diplomatic achievements and humanitarian efforts.
Hide Caption
21 of 50
Carter works at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project in Asan, South Korea, on August 6, 2001. The Carters have been involved with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity since 1984.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter works at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project in Asan, South Korea, on August 6, 2001. The Carters have been involved with the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity since 1984.
Hide Caption
22 of 50
Cuban President Fidel Castro calls for time as Carter prepares to throw the first pitch at a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, in May 2002.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Cuban President Fidel Castro calls for time as Carter prepares to throw the first pitch at a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, in May 2002.
Hide Caption
23 of 50
Students at the University of Havana listen to Carter outline his vision for improved relations between the United States and Cuba on May 14, 2002. The speech was broadcast live and uncensored on Cuban state television.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Students at the University of Havana listen to Carter outline his vision for improved relations between the United States and Cuba on May 14, 2002. The speech was broadcast live and uncensored on Cuban state television.
Hide Caption
24 of 50
Carter is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2002. He was recognized for his many years of public service, and in his acceptance speech he urged others to work for peace.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2002. He was recognized for his many years of public service, and in his acceptance speech he urged others to work for peace.
Hide Caption
25 of 50
Carter adjusts his headphones at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, in January 2003. He proposed a referendum on Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez&#39;s presidency or an amendment to the constitution as a way to end the political crisis in the South American nation.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter adjusts his headphones at a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, in January 2003. He proposed a referendum on Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's presidency or an amendment to the constitution as a way to end the political crisis in the South American nation.
Hide Caption
26 of 50
Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean speaks beside Carter during a campaign stop in Plains, Georgia, in January 2004.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean speaks beside Carter during a campaign stop in Plains, Georgia, in January 2004.
Hide Caption
27 of 50
Rosalynn Carter smashes a bottle of champagne against the sail of the USS Jimmy Carter during the submarine&#39;s christening ceremony in Connecticut on June 5, 2004.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Rosalynn Carter smashes a bottle of champagne against the sail of the USS Jimmy Carter during the submarine's christening ceremony in Connecticut on June 5, 2004.
Hide Caption
28 of 50
The Carters wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
The Carters wave to the audience at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.
Hide Caption
29 of 50
Carter checks his notes while observing a polling station in Maputo, Mozambique, in December 2004. Since 1989, the Carter Center has been observing elections around the world to determine their legitimacy. The nonprofit organization was founded by Carter and his wife to advance human rights across the globe.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter checks his notes while observing a polling station in Maputo, Mozambique, in December 2004. Since 1989, the Carter Center has been observing elections around the world to determine their legitimacy. The nonprofit organization was founded by Carter and his wife to advance human rights across the globe.
Hide Caption
30 of 50
In February 2007, Carter speaks to children in Ghana on the seriousness of eradicating guinea worm disease.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
In February 2007, Carter speaks to children in Ghana on the seriousness of eradicating guinea worm disease.
Hide Caption
31 of 50
The Carters arrive for President Barack Obama&#39;s inauguration in January 2009.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
The Carters arrive for President Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2009.
Hide Caption
32 of 50
Carter testifies in May 2009 during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on energy independence and security.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter testifies in May 2009 during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on energy independence and security.
Hide Caption
33 of 50
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaks in June 2009 during a joint news conference with Carter in Gaza. Carter denounced the deprivations facing Palestinians in Gaza as unique in history, asserting that they are being treated &quot;like animals.&quot;
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya speaks in June 2009 during a joint news conference with Carter in Gaza. Carter denounced the deprivations facing Palestinians in Gaza as unique in history, asserting that they are being treated "like animals."
Hide Caption
34 of 50
Carter walks out of the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem in August 2009. The Elders, an independent council of retired world figures, kicked off a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in a bid to encourage Middle East peace efforts.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter walks out of the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem in August 2009. The Elders, an independent council of retired world figures, kicked off a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories in a bid to encourage Middle East peace efforts.
Hide Caption
35 of 50
Carter delivers a speech in Seoul, South Korea, after receiving an honorary doctorate degree from Korea University in March 2010. During a four-day visit to South Korea, Carter urged direct talks with North Korea, saying a failure to negotiate nuclear disarmament might lead to a &quot;catastrophic&quot; war.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter delivers a speech in Seoul, South Korea, after receiving an honorary doctorate degree from Korea University in March 2010. During a four-day visit to South Korea, Carter urged direct talks with North Korea, saying a failure to negotiate nuclear disarmament might lead to a "catastrophic" war.
Hide Caption
36 of 50
Carter greets South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg in May 2010.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter greets South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg in May 2010.
Hide Caption
37 of 50
Carter hugs Aijalon Mahli Gomes at Boston&#39;s Logan International Airport in August 2010. Carter negotiated Gomes&#39; release after he was held in North Korea for crossing into the country illegally in January 2010.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter hugs Aijalon Mahli Gomes at Boston's Logan International Airport in August 2010. Carter negotiated Gomes' release after he was held in North Korea for crossing into the country illegally in January 2010.
Hide Caption
38 of 50
Carter and other former Presidents, including Clinton and both George Bushes, attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush in March 2011.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter and other former Presidents, including Clinton and both George Bushes, attend the Points of Light Institute Tribute to Former President George H.W. Bush in March 2011.
Hide Caption
39 of 50
Cuban President Raul Castro greets Carter and his wife at the Revolution Palace in Havana on March 30, 2011. Carter was the first former US President to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Cuban President Raul Castro greets Carter and his wife at the Revolution Palace in Havana on March 30, 2011. Carter was the first former US President to visit Cuba since the 1959 revolution.
Hide Caption
40 of 50
In April 2011, Carter addresses students at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
In April 2011, Carter addresses students at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Hide Caption
41 of 50
As part of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Carter answers a question during a panel discussion at the University of Illinois in Chicago in April 2012.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
As part of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Carter answers a question during a panel discussion at the University of Illinois in Chicago in April 2012.
Hide Caption
42 of 50
From left, President Obama, Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2013. It was the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, which is best remembered for Martin Luther King Jr.&#39;s &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
From left, President Obama, Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2013. It was the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, which is best remembered for Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.
Hide Caption
43 of 50
Carter talks with reporters in Chicago at a signing for his book &quot;A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence and Power&quot; in March 2014. In the book, Carter argues that the abuse and subjugation of women and girls is one of the biggest challenges the world faces.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter talks with reporters in Chicago at a signing for his book "A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence and Power" in March 2014. In the book, Carter argues that the abuse and subjugation of women and girls is one of the biggest challenges the world faces.
Hide Caption
44 of 50
Carter teaches Sunday School on Easter Sunday 2014 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Carter teaches Sunday School at the church several times a year.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter teaches Sunday School on Easter Sunday 2014 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Carter teaches Sunday School at the church several times a year.
Hide Caption
45 of 50
Carter signs his book &quot;A Full Life: Reflections At Ninety&quot; in Pasadena, California, in July 2015.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter signs his book "A Full Life: Reflections At Ninety" in Pasadena, California, in July 2015.
Hide Caption
46 of 50
Carter talks about &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/20/politics/jimmy-carter-cancer-update/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his cancer diagnosis&lt;/a&gt; during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta in August 2015. Carter announced that his cancer was on four small spots on his brain and that he would immediately begin radiation treatment. In December 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/06/politics/jimmy-carter-cancer-free/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carter announced&lt;/a&gt; that he was cancer-free.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter talks about his cancer diagnosis during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta in August 2015. Carter announced that his cancer was on four small spots on his brain and that he would immediately begin radiation treatment. In December 2015, Carter announced that he was cancer-free.
Hide Caption
47 of 50
Carter delivers a lecture on the eradication of guinea worm disease at the House of Lords in London in February 2016.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter delivers a lecture on the eradication of guinea worm disease at the House of Lords in London in February 2016.
Hide Caption
48 of 50
Carter and his wife arrive for the inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2017.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter and his wife arrive for the inauguration of Donald Trump in January 2017.
Hide Caption
49 of 50
Carter helps build stairs for a home during a Habitat for Humanity project in Edmonton, Alberta, in July 2017. A couple days later, while working on another house in Canada, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/13/politics/jimmy-carter-dehydration-habitat-for-humanity/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carter became dehydrated&lt;/a&gt; and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy
Carter helps build stairs for a home during a Habitat for Humanity project in Edmonton, Alberta, in July 2017. A couple days later, while working on another house in Canada, Carter became dehydrated and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Hide Caption
50 of 50
01 jimmy carter02 jimmy carter03 jimmy carter04 jimmy cater05 jimmy carter RESTRICTED06 jimmy carter07 jimmy carter08 jimmy carter09 jimmy carter10 jimmy carter11 jimmy carter RESTRICTED12 jimmy carter RESTRICTED13 jimmy carter14 jimmy carter15 jimmy carter RESTRICTED47 jimmy carter48 jimmy carter RESTRICTED17 jimmy carter18 jimmy carter19 jimmy carter20 jimmy carter21 jimmy carter22 jimmy carter23 jimmy carter24 jimmy carter25 jimmy carter26 jimmy carter29 jimmy carter27 jimmy carter28 jimmy carter01 jimmy carter guinea worm31 jimmy carter32 jimmy carter33 jimmy carter34 jimmy carter35 jimmy carter36 jimmy carter37 jimmy carter39 jimmy carter40 jimmy carter41 jimmy carter42 jimmy carter43 jimmy carter44 jimmy carter45 jimmy carterJimmy Carter book RESTRICTED 05 carter 082001 jimmy carter 2016 FILE02 jimmy carter 2017 FILE01 jimmy carter 0711

Story highlights

  • "President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun," Habitat for Humanity CEO said
  • Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are in Winnipeg, Canada

Washington (CNN)Former President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated and was admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, while working on a Habitat for Humanity project on Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said in a statement that Carter, 92, grew dehydrated after "working in the hot sun." He added that the 39th president is "okay."
Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson Anne Bennett told CNN Carter was admitted to St. Boniface Hospital. The Carter Center said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution and former first lady Rosalynn Carter is with him.
    "President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building," Reckford said.
    He added, "He has asked us to continue with our day."
    Read More
    Canada's Global News reported the former president said "I'm tired" and sat down before he was taken to the hospital.
    Carter and the former first lady are in Winnipeg, where the weather is sunny and in the high 60s, working on their annual Habitat for Humanity "Carter Work Project." They are working with the organization to build 150 homes this week. The Carters were pictured earlier Thursday morning in hard hats with toolbelts around their waists.
    "Habitat for Humanity is the best way I've found in my life to put my Christian faith into action," President Carter told volunteers Thursday, according to a tweet from Reckford.
    Jim McGrath, a spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, tweeted the 41st president's well wishes Thursday afternoon.
    "President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush wishing President Carter a quick recovery today: 'God bless him, and we hope he is fine,'" McGrath tweeted.