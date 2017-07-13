Story highlights "President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun," Habitat for Humanity CEO said

Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are in Winnipeg, Canada

Washington (CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated and was admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, while working on a Habitat for Humanity project on Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said in a statement that Carter, 92, grew dehydrated after "working in the hot sun." He added that the 39th president is "okay."

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson Anne Bennett told CNN Carter was admitted to St. Boniface Hospital. The Carter Center said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution and former first lady Rosalynn Carter is with him.

"President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building," Reckford said.

He added, "He has asked us to continue with our day."

Read More