Is ISIS leader Baghdadi dead or alive? Nobody knows

Story highlights In recent months there have been numerous unverified reports circulating that Baghdadi has been killed

There have been no announcements from ISIS and no communications have been intercepted indicating he is dead

(CNN) Over the last few weeks there has been fevered speculation over the fate of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Through much of 2016, some US intelligence suggested Baghdadi was likely alive and hiding somewhere west of Mosul, Iraq, but now the US doesn't have a sense of where he is or if he's even alive according to a senior US official familiar with the intelligence.

In December 2016, a US official told CNN that the US had "been aware of some of Baghdadi's movements".

At the time, the official had access to some of the most recent US government reporting on ISIS, but because of the extreme sensitivity of the information, they declined to offer more details, including whether their intelligence indicated if Baghdadi was in Syria or Iraq, or to what extent he was hiding.

But now US officials say they don't know if he is dead or alive. On Tuesday, the top US commander in the fight against ISIS, Lt. General Stephen Townsend told reporters, "I don't have a reason to believe that he's alive. I don't have proof of life, you know."

