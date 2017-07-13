Trump floats possibility of second Syrian ceasefire

Story highlights Trump signaled he is working with Russia to establish a second regional ceasefire in Syria

"We are working on a second ceasefire in a very rough part of Syria," he said

(CNN) President Donald Trump signaled Thursday that he is working with Russia to establish a second regional ceasefire in Syria, nearly a week after the US, Russia and Jordan brokered a first ceasefire in southwestern Syria.

Trump said the next ceasefire agreement would cover a "very rough part of Syria," but offered no additional details on the potential agreement or which countries were involved in the negotiations.

"By having some commutations and dialogue, we are able to have a ceasefire and it is going to go on for a while and frankly, we are working on a second ceasefire in a very rough part of Syria," Trump said Thursday during a news conference in Paris after fielding a question on the US' dialogue with Russia.

"And if we get that and a few more, all of the sudden you are going to have no bullets being fired in Syria. And that would be a wonderful thing," Trump added.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment seeking more details on the potential ceasefire agreement.

Read More