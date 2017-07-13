DOJ: More than 400 charged in health care fraud schemes

Story highlights 115 doctors and other health care providers have also been charged

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that 412 people -- including 115 doctors and other health care providers -- have been charged in health care fraud schemes resulting in $1.3 billion in "false billings."

Calling the investigation the "largest health care fraud takedown operation in American history," Sessions, joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, said the operation targeted health care providers accused of fraudulent billing for unnecessary prescriptions and medications that often never made it to the beneficiaries.

Nearly a third of the charges announced Thursday are related to drugs. Some 120 defendants were charged in connection with "prescribing and distributing opioids and other dangerous narcotics."

One group of six doctors in Michigan is alleged to have provided patients with unnecessary opioids and billed Medicare for $164 million in false and fraudulent claims, according to Sessions. Another group, in Houston, allegedly gave out prescriptions for cash.

The attorney general also referenced a fake rehab facility in Palm Beach that he said billed patients more than $58 million in false treatments and tests.