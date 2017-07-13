(CNN) Anderson Cooper responded to an attack on CNN and other journalists from White House senior aide Sebastian Gorka Wednesday, telling the outspoken adviser to President Donald Trump that his insults were not worth responding to since they did not contribute to the dialogue.

After the deputy assistant to President Trump called Cooper's opening question "laughable," the CNN anchor replied: "I'm just going to ignore the insults because I don't think it really gets us anywhere."

When asked about reports of a "bunker mode" in the White House after reports emerged about Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer, Gorka said, "It's just fake news," repeating a theme commonly employed by the President, his staff and supporters.

"I'm sad to see CNN fall to this," he said. "I know you want salacious, sensationalist coverage for your ratings so your corporate sponsors and owners have more money but that's not media. That's not reportage. It's just fake news."

"Your chyron talked about a crisis," Gorka said. "Your reporter talked about a bunker mentality. I actually work in the West Wing. I work in the White House. It is absolutely nothing of the kind."

