Former staffer indicted for spreading nude images of lawmaker

Investigators say he spread the images across a phony email and Facebook account

Washington (CNN) A former congressional staffer was indicted Thursday on charges that he spread nude and embarrassing images online of his lawmaker boss, the delegate to Congress from the US Virgin Islands.

According to court documents, Juan McCullum took "private, nude images and videos" from the cellphone of Del. Stacey Plaskett in March 2016 after offering to "assist (the delegate) in repairing her malfunctioning, password-protected cellular phone by taking her iPhone to a local Apple store."

The following July, an indictment alleges, McCullum created a fake email account and sent at least 10 messages with one or more of the images attached to members of the media, other politicians and people known to Plaskett. He also posted the images online to a phony Facebook account, the indictment says.

McCullum, 35, is charged with two counts of cyberstalking. Another former Plaskett staffer, Dorene Browne-Louis, faces obstruction of justice charges for allegedly misleading law enforcement on the case and deleting text messages from McCullum, according to the Thursday indictment.

In a statement, Plaskett said that she was "deeply grateful to the Capitol Police and US Attorney for the District of Columbia for their thorough and in depth investigating of the crimes committed against me and those who I love."

