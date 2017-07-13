Afghan robotics team allowed to travel to US after Trump intervenes

Story highlights The six girls on the team will travel to the US for next week's FIRST Global Challenge

Trump asked officials at the National Security Council to assist in the matter, two senior administration officials said

(CNN) President Donald Trump intervened to help approve entry to the US for an all-girls Afghan robotics team, two senior administration officials told CNN.

The six girls on the team will travel to the US for next week's FIRST Global Challenge, an international robotics competition in Washington that will be attended by teams from more than 150 countries.

The case received public backlash when it became public that the team's visa applications to travel to the US for an international robotics competition were denied twice.

Members of a female robotics team arrive from Herat province to receive visas from the U.S. embassy, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, July 13, 2017.

After hearing about the girls' case, Trump asked officials at the National Security Council to assist in the matter, and they in turn consulted the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the senior administration officials told CNN. The DHS agreed to allow the girls to enter to the US on temporary "parole" status, which allows them to stay briefly in the country without an official visa on the grounds that there is a public benefit to them visiting, the administration officials added.

"The State Department worked incredibly well with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that this case was reviewed and handled appropriately," Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategy Dina Powell, who also took a special interest in the girls' case, said in a statement Wednesday. "We could not be prouder of this delegation of young women who are also scientists -- they represent the best of the Afghan people and embody the promise that their aspirations can be fulfilled. They are future leaders of Afghanistan and strong ambassadors for their country."

