French President Macron is Europe's Trump whisperer

Story highlights David A. Andelman: Macron's invitation to Trump was carefully calculated

Despite several differences between the two leaders, the French President realizes Trump's strategic importance to establishing France as the EU's leader, Andelman writes

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He formerly served as a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It was another brick in a grand edifice -- only this time, it isn't a Trump Organization structure. It belongs almost entirely to French President Emmanuel Macron. Donald Trump is simply the window-dressing.

There's no question who was in charge at Thursday afternoon's joint press conference that wound up a day of talks. It was a prequel to tomorrow's grand Bastille Day parade, where Trump and Macron will sit side by side on the reviewing stand for the type of military extravaganza Trump's inauguration team reportedly so much wanted for his own inauguration. Donald Trump has come to the court of the French ruler and not the other way around.

During the press conference, with Macron standing by his side, Trump did his best to walk back some of his previous attacks on issues that are at the heart of what it means to be France today.

David Andelman

Instead of linking the increase in immigration to the recent rise in terrorist attacks in France, Trump said that, in its new President, France has a tough leader who can handle terrorism. Indeed, it was quite a different tune from his suggestion that Marie Le Pen -- France's former far-right presidential candidate-- could win the election after the Paris attacks because of her tough stance on immigration.

As for climate change and Trump's shocking decision to withdraw the United States from the global climate pact negotiated in Paris two years ago, Trump said, "something could happen with respect to the Paris accord, we'll see what happens. If it happens, that'll be wonderful, if it doesn't, that'll be okay too." Not dissimilar to the remarks Trump made in the Rose Garden when he announced his apparently unbending decision to withdraw six weeks ago.

Read More