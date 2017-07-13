Fear gives Putin more power than he deserves

Mark Galeotti is a senior researcher at UMV, the Institute of International Relations Prague, and coordinator of its Centre for European Security. He is a specialist on Russian security affairs, intelligence and organized crime, and is also principal director of the consultancy Mayak Intelligence, which specializes in Russia research. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Reports this week that US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., met Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, apparently believing she possessed compromising information on Hillary Clinton's election campaign, has added to the woes facing President Trump's White House.

The irony, missed in much the reporting, is that whether she was part of some Russian "active measures," dirty-tricks campaign, or merely a sharp opportunist who knew the best way to get an audience with the Trump team, the Kremlin gains, either way.

After all, for Russian President Vladimir Putin, being considered a Machiavellian grandmaster of geopolitical skullduggery arguably gives him more power than he deserves.

Until more facts come to light, the way one interprets the case probably depends on whether one has already decided that President Trump is a Kremlin stooge or useful idiot, or the victim of "the greatest witch hunt in political history."

