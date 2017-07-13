What's behind Trump's prayer in the Oval Office

Story highlights Errol Louis: The President doesn't regularly attend church and has displayed a wobbly knowledge of the BIble

He has pledged to advance the social conservative agenda -- for many religious leaders that is good enough

(CNN) The secular media has made much of some viral photos from the Oval Office in which a group of ministers are seen touching President Donald Trump while praying. But it's not particularly shocking to a vast and influential swath of America. Anyone surprised about it, should get used to seeing and hearing a lot more displays of evangelical fervor in and around the White House.

For decades, the Republican Party has taken pains to court rural, conservative, churchgoing Christian voters and the religious institutions to which they belong. GOP donors have spent many years pouring resources into a network of universities, political action committees, campaigns and candidates.

Trump now inherits a party whose base expects and demands overt shows of religious sentiment from government leaders that would have shocked the Founders. In a nation whose Constitution requires a separation of church and state , we now see ministers clustered around a president at the symbolic and literal center of American government, appealing to the Almighty for "Supernatural Wisdom, Guidance and Protection."

The particular religious practice, called the "laying on of hands," dates back to the roots of Christianity, when followers of Jesus experienced an explosion of spirituality during the Jewish feast of Pentecost, about 7 weeks after the crucifixion of Christ. Biblical texts describe early Christian leaders dancing, speaking in unknown tongues and laying hands on new converts.

What we loosely call evangelical Christianity -- specifically, the American denomination called Pentecostalism -- continues that tradition.

