Theresa May's first year was a disaster. Her second will be even worse

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) When Theresa May stood outside Downing Street one year ago Thursday after being officially appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by the Queen, her vision for Britain was ambitious.

Her visit to Buckingham Palace had given her a statesmanlike air as she pledged to tackle society's injustices, reassuring all voters she understood their concerns about job security and her offering to help those who were "just about managing."

Never before or since has she looked more powerful.

Now it is her own job security that is the pressing issue inside Downing Street. It is she who is just about managing -- to keep control of her party, Brexit and her government majority.

Anniversaries are supposed to be opportunities for celebration. Yet May could be forgiven for reflecting ruefully on the disastrous year she has had.