Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration.

(CNN) The airwaves and above-the-fold newspaper real estate are understandably focused on the Donald Trump Jr. emails.

But Friday also marks two years since the conclusion of one of the most successful deals in modern diplomacy -- the negotiation of the Iran nuclear agreement. And this anniversary serves as a reminder of what the United States can achieve through diplomacy and engagement, when the president, the secretary of state, the secretary of defense, and the secretary of energy work together with civil and foreign service officers who are on the front lines of diplomacy around the world.

I was at the State Department when the negotiations began and at the White House when the deal finally passed, and for the months following the negotiation, Washington was focused on a largely partisan battle over the final details of the deal. Still, there was skepticism from members of both parties about whether Iran would hold up their end of the bargain. And a bitter battle was waged by high-powered lobbying groups trying to kill the deal with additional sanctions. It had several near-death experiences.

But a lot has happened in the last two years that make Americans and our allies and partners safer. Iran has rendered its heavy water reactor inert, drastically reduced its number of centrifuges, and permitted IAEA inspectors to carry out rigorous and intrusive inspections. The international community has increased visibility in order to monitor whether or not Iran is continuing to operate a peaceful program.

And the benefits are not just to the safety of citizens here. This has given other Middle Eastern countries the space to pull back from the precipice of a nuclear arms race , shored up existing non-proliferation regimes such as the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and eliminated an existential threat to the United States, Israel, other regional allies and partners, and the global order upon which we all depend. It is working.

