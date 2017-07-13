Story highlights Medicaid is the single largest source of health coverage in the United States

It covers three out of five nursing home residents, two out of five Americans with disabilities

(CNN) Your tax dollars provide health care benefits for millions of people. Currently, 74 million people receive health coverage under Medicaid, a government program for low-income people, including adults with disabilities and children. Under the program, beneficiaries pay low out-of-pocket fees for health services that are paid for by federal dollars.

There is a wide range of benefits for enrollees: doctor services, emergency room visits, inpatient hospital services, family planning, pediatric and family nurse practitioner care, screening, diagnostic and treatment services, nursing facility services, home health care, lab and X-ray tests, rural health clinics, smoking cessation programs for pregnant women and transportation to medical care.

Federal law says these benefits must be provided to Medicaid enrollees. Yet individual states can choose to also cover services such as prescription drug fees, dental services, physical therapy, optometry services, chiropractic services, hospice and private nursing services.

When Medicaid was signed into law in 1965, fewer than 5 million Americans qualified for benefits under this program. But a growing population and a number of changes to the law -- the Affordable Care Act alone added 16.3 million enrollees -- amplified the total number of beneficiaries.

Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program cover nearly 36 million children. The Children's Health Insurance Program uses federal funds to match state funds that are providing coverage to children in families with incomes too high to qualify for Medicaid but unable to afford private coverage.