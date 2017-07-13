Story highlights Bus driver challenged by student to crochet a taco

Serres has hand made over 30 items for kids on her route

(CNN) Ten-year old Vincent goes to bed every night with a crocheted taco.

His school bus driver, Trudy Serres, of Waukesha, Wisconsin made it for him.

"I crochet when I am in between my routes," Serres told CNN. The kids would see my yarn and ask what I was making."

One day, Vincent dared Serres to make a taco - his favorite food to eat.

Serres had become bored with the normal blankets, hats and scarves. So she accepted Vincent's challenge. "I told him I'm pretty sure I can," Serres said.

