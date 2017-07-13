London (CNN) The parents of baby Charlie Gard have returned to Britain's High Court Thursday as they continue their fight to keep him on life support so they can take him to the United States for experimental treatment for a rare genetic disorder.

The judge, Mr Justice Nicholas Francis, instructed Charlie's parents Monday to cite the source of all evidence, when it was produced and what difference it would make for their terminally ill son. Depending on that evidence, he may then reconsider his previous ruling that further treatment would be futile.

In his opening remarks Thursday, the judge thanked the very large number of medics and other people who "have worked very hard in Charlie's interest" since the preliminary hearing. "His welfare is the prime concern for all of us though we may approach it in different ways," he said.

The judge told the court it was "extremely unlikely we will reach a stage today where we will make a final decision either way," adding that "if there is important new evidence that suggests my decision should be changed then I will change it."

Parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard pose with a petition of signatures supporting their case.

A US doctor is due to give evidence before the court Thursday afternoon.

The family's barrister, Grant Armstrong, responded vigorously to the judge's remark that the proposed treatment has never been tried on mice with Charlie's condition, let alone humans.

"As I understand it, there are only four people in the world with this condition -- you can't do a controlled trial," he said.

Armstrong added that there were currently no genetically engineered mice with the condition available for testing and that it would take six months to breed them.

Charlie is at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, which requested the new hearing last week , saying there was "new evidence relating to potential treatment" for the boy.

The 11-month-old has been there since October, when he began suffering the effects of mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome , having been born apparently healthy in August.

'They are still fighting'

After Yates and Gard entered the court Thursday, family friend Alasdair Seton-Marsden read a statement to the media on their behalf.

"We are continuing to spend every moment working around the clock to save our dear baby Charlie. We've been requesting this specialized treatment since November, and never asked the hospital, the courts, or anyone for anything except for the permission to go," it said.

"We've raised over £1.3 million, and have had invitations from specialized doctors in the US and Italy. They've offered their groundbreaking treatment to us, and are confident that they can help Charlie. We will continue to make the case for us to seek treatment for Charlie with doctors that are actually specialized in mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, and we hope that the judge and the courts will finally rule in favor of us seeking treatment elsewhere.

"We love him more than life itself. If he is still fighting, then we are still fighting."

On Sunday, Charlie's parents gave the hospital a petition with more than 350,000 signatures from around the world. It called for the family to be allowed to travel for the experimental treatment, although a High Court ruling blocked such a move on June 30.

That ruling was preceded by a series of legal attempts by the couple, who have tried to make their cases to judges in the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in London.

The hospital has countered that it's in Charlie's best interest to be removed from life support, as none of the treatments are certain to help him and could cause him to suffer. All three British courts have ruled in favor of the hospital's request.

An image released by the family of Charlie Gard shows him in hospital.

Progressive disease

US Vice President Mike Pence told "The Rush Limbaugh Show" on Monday that he was praying Charlie's family would "be able to choose the greatest extent of life saving treatment that's available for their child."

However, it's unclear whether the experimental treatment could help Charlie. His doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital do not believe it can and the treatment has never been tried on someone with his condition.

Mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome is a progressive disease that causes muscle weakness and loss of motor skills, leaving those who have it unable to stand, walk, eat, talk and eventually breathe. Charlie will die from his illness, his doctors have said.