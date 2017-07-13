London (CNN) The parents of baby Charlie Gard will return to Britain's High Court Thursday as they continue their fight to keep him on life support so they can take him to the United States for experimental treatment for a rare genetic disorder.

Charlie's parents have said there is new evidence to consider but have not yet said what it is.

The judge instructed Charlie's parents Monday to cite the source of all evidence, when it was produced and what difference it would make for their son. Depending on that evidence, he may then reconsider his previous ruling that further treatment would be futile.

He's been there since October, when he began suffering the effects of mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome , having been born apparently healthy in August.

'They are still fighting'

After leaving court Monday, a family friend read a statement on behalf of Yates and Gard.

"Charlie's parents look forward to the new evidence being heard before the High Court this Thursday 13th July that will result in Charlie's parents taking him to either the United States of America or to Italy for ground breaking treatment," it said.

"If Charlie is still fighting then they are still fighting."

On Sunday, Charlie's parents gave the hospital a petition with more than 350,000 signatures from around the world. It called for the family to be allowed to travel for the experimental treatment, although a High Court ruling blocked such a move on June 30.

That ruling was preceded by a series of legal attempts by the couple, who have tried to make their cases to judges in the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in London.

The hospital has countered that it's in Charlie's best interest to be removed from life support, as none of the treatments are certain to help him and could cause him to suffer. All three British courts have ruled in favor of the hospital's request.

Progressive disease

The parents have already raised the money for the treatment and been in touch with an unnamed physician in the United States.

However, it's unclear whether the experimental treatment could help Charlie. His doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital do not believe it can and the treatment has never been tried on someone with his condition.

Mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome is a progressive disease that causes muscle weakness and loss of motor skills, leaving those who have it unable to stand, walk, eat, talk and eventually breathe. Charlie will die from his illness, his doctors have said.