Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

By Shane O'Donoghue and Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

Updated 11:36 AM ET, Thu July 13, 2017

Story highlights

  • Ariya Jutanugarn reveals her perfect day
  • LPGA world No. 2 names her dream golf course

(CNN)Golfer Ariya Jutanugarn heads into this week's US Women's Open in New Jersey among the favorites, having won the 2016 British Open and last month's Manulife Classic.

The 21-year-old, Thailand's first ever major winner, has already amassed over $4,000,000 in career earnings.
But how would the world No. 2 spend her perfect day? CNN Living Golf show host Shane O'Donoghue found out.
    From listening to her favorite Thai songs on her phone to eating rice for breakfast, Jutanugarn clearly values a taste of home.
    Read More
    That said, she names Pittsburgh's Oakmont Country Club as her dream golf course.
    And her dream playing partner?
    Let's just say former world No. 1 Jason Day can look forward to a fine Pad Thai dinner...
    Watch the video above to find out more.